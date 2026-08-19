Juventus, the Koopmeiners case: a costly surplus and almost impossible to sell. But if he leaves, Kessie could arrive

Teun Koopmeiners' Juventus adventure has started again where it ended at the end of May. Not even the World Cup revived the 1998-born midfielder's standing, with the Netherlands using him in four unspectacular matches against Japan, Sweden, Tunisia and Morocco. The only bright spot was the penalty he converted in the shootout defeat to Morocco in the round of 32, not enough to send the Netherlands through, to salvage the Dutch midfielder's season or, above all, to boost his profile on the transfer market.





Back in Turin, Koopmeiners has picked up exactly where he left off at the end of the 2025-26 season in a Juventus shirt (44 appearances and 2 goals): Koop is not a starter in Luciano Spalletti's ideal team, and he is on the market, with a difficult solution needed if he is to leave Continassa. Looking back at last season, Juventus, and Spalletti in particular since arriving in Turin, seem to have tried everything with Koopmeiners, including shifting his position on the pitch. Keen to stop him playing with his back to goal, a role he never took to and one he found himself in far too often in the previous campaign, especially with Thiago Motta on the bench in the 2024-25 season (44 appearances and 5 goals), Spalletti dropped him deeper while also widening his range of action.







