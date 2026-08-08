Juventus lost 2-1 to Inter in the Derby d'Italia, played as a friendly at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Dimarco and Diouf scored for Inter, while Conceicao got one back for Juventus.
Here are the hits and misses from the Juventus ranks.
Juventus lost 2-1 to Inter in the Derby d'Italia, played as a friendly at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Dimarco and Diouf scored for Inter, while Conceicao got one back for Juventus.
Here are the hits and misses from the Juventus ranks.
Sharp in his passing, neat as he knitted moves together in midfield and alert in the covering phase. He also produces a lovely assist for Cambiaso, who, however, tries to square it instead of shooting. Performances like this only strengthen the Brazilian's desire, and his chances, of staying on at Juventus after emerging as one of their best players in pre-season.
It is his first outing of the season and he is behind his team-mates in terms of preparation, but compared with the ineffective David in the first half, his presence is already telling, as the focal point and attacking reference for his team-mates, who look for him and often find him. In Juve's late onslaught, he also throws his weight around inside the penalty area.
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His impact is positive: head up, eyes fixed on taking on his man, with the double option of dribbling and shooting or picking out his team-mates, especially Kolo Muani on his first appearance in a Juventus shirt. Behind in his preparation, but a few flashes give cause for optimism for the future, even if late on he hits weakly the ball that could have given Spalletti's team the equaliser.
He comes on with a good attitude but grows frustrated by how slowly his team-mates often pick him out. Late in the match he grabs the goal that makes Juventus' defeat less bitter.
A complete ghost, drifting through the first half without touching the ball. Getting through pre-season while knowing your club want to sell you can't be easy, but the Canadian's (non-)performance was truly embarrassing. If this is the starting point, it would be best for the player and Juventus to find a solution that works for everyone.
Dimarco put Inter ahead and Di Gregorio may dive a fraction late, but the bigger blame falls on those who leave the Nerazzurri player free to set himself and shoot unchallenged from inside the penalty area. Di Gregorio is clearly at fault for the second goal, scored by Diouf: on the close-range but not unstoppable effort from the Inter player, the Juventus goalkeeper's attempted save is clumsy and uncertain, and the ball ends up in the net.
Compared with the Chelsea match, when he was among the best players, today he is very sloppy and misplaces a lot of passes. He fails to make the most of a lovely bit of vision from Douglas Luiz, choosing a lay-off towards the middle of the box instead of hitting a left-footed shot from a position that was not difficult. Defensively and going forward, his display is uncertain and littered with small lapses in concentration.
JUVENTUS-INTER 1-2
SCORERS: Dimarco 20' (I), Diouf 62' (I), Conceiçao 85' (J).
JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu (46' Celik), Bremer (65' Rugani), Kelly (46' Cabal), Cambiaso (77' Boga); Douglas Luiz (46' Koopmeiners), Locatelli (65' Arthur); Zhegrova (46' Conceiçao), McKennie (65' Miretti), Yildiz (46' Alajbegovic); David (46' Kolo Muani). (Available: Perin, Pinsoglio, Nava, Milik, Owusu, Puche, Oboavwoduo, Licina, Durmisi). Manager: Spalletti.
INTER (3-5-2): Provedel (65' Martinez); Pavard (65' Bisseck), Bovio, Bastoni (58' Diouf); Luis Henrique, Barella (58' Frattesi), Calhanoglu (46' Zielinski), Mkhitaryan (58' Stankovic), Dimarco (46' Carlos Augusto); Esposito (65' Lavelli), Bonny (58' Iddrissou). (Available: Di Gennaro, Mosconi, Marello, Maye, Topalovic, Farronato). Manager: Chivu.
REFEREE: Danaskos (Australia).
BOOKED: Rugani (J).