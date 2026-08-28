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Miranda Bologna Europa LeagueGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus surprise: they ask Bologna for Miranda

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Juan Cabal's position could prove decisive in the negotiations

Juventus are still active in the market as they look for defensive reinforcements and, in the last few hours, they have reportedly approached Bologna for Juan Miranda. Il Resto del Carlino reported it this morning, claiming Juventus' interest in the Spanish full-back, born in 2000, surfaced quickly.


After arriving at Bologna in the summer of 2024, Miranda signed a contract with the Rossoblù until 30 June 2028. That long-term deal leaves Bologna in a strong position in any negotiations, especially given the club's determination not to let their most important players leave easily. Juventus, though, are said to have already identified a possible formula to try to convince the Emilian club.

  • The Cabal factor

    After completing the deal for Jhon Lucumí, Juventus have put a swap involving Juan Cabal on the table, along with a financial adjustment in Bologna's favour. The figure under discussion is between €5 million and €7 million, leaving the Casteldebole club to weigh up a deal that would bring in both a new defender and a significant cash sum.


    At this stage, the main issue concerns Cabal himself. The Colombian defender, according to reports, has rejected a move to Bologna, which has inevitably complicated Juventus's plans. His position could, however, change in the coming days, also in light of the pecking order within the Juventus squad.


    As for Miranda, the battle has only just begun. Juventus are trying to put together a sustainable deal through a player exchange and a financial adjustment, while Bologna can lean on the length of the Spaniard's contract and their own negotiating position. Cabal's possible inclusion remains the key variable in determining whether the deal can really take off.

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