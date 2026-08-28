Juventus are still active in the market as they look for defensive reinforcements and, in the last few hours, they have reportedly approached Bologna for Juan Miranda. Il Resto del Carlino reported it this morning, claiming Juventus' interest in the Spanish full-back, born in 2000, surfaced quickly.
After arriving at Bologna in the summer of 2024, Miranda signed a contract with the Rossoblù until 30 June 2028. That long-term deal leaves Bologna in a strong position in any negotiations, especially given the club's determination not to let their most important players leave easily. Juventus, though, are said to have already identified a possible formula to try to convince the Emilian club.