Here are the players Luciano Spalletti has called up for tonight's match at the Allianz Stadium, where Juventus will face Parma. Injured trio Yildiz, McKennie and Thuram remain out. Zhegrova is also unavailable, with his sale edging ever closer. First call-up for the latest signing, Polish goalkeeper Grabara.
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Juventus squad: McKennie out and , first call-up for Grabara
1 Grabara
2 Celik
3 Bremer
4 Gatti
5 Locatelli
6 Kelly
7 Conceicao
8 Koopmeiners
9 Kolo Muani
12 Douglas Luiz
13 Boga
14 Milik
15 Kalulu
17 Alajbegovic
18 Ekhator
20 Cambiaso
23 Pinsoglio
24 Rugani
25 Vicario
26 Lucumi
30 David
31 Gonzalez
32 Cabal
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