Luciano Spalletti, manager of Juventus, speaks to DAZN before the match against AC Milan: "A match with a lot of energy on the pitch, two very attacking teams, with players who can create and find a telling play. Do AC Milan want to win the match? It's an accelerator for our potential, because we want to win too and a lot of spaces will open up."
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Juventus, Spalletti: "Those who come off the bench will be decisive"
On Nico Gonzalez and Alajbegovic: "Nico starts today, choices have to be made. Against Parma he was decisive after coming on during the match, today it will be different. In any case it is crucial that everyone is ready when the moments of the game come. We will then have another five players who will come on and be decisive".
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