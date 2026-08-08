Juventus, Spalletti on Di Gregorio: "Perhaps the second goal could have been saved"

Luciano Spalletti, Juventus manager, spoke after the 2-1 friendly defeat to Inter in the Derby d'Italia in Perth and commented on Michele Di Gregorio's performance. The Juventus goalkeeper played the full 90 minutes and looked slightly late in diving for Inter's first goal, scored by Dimarco. He then made a clumsy attempt to stop Inter's second, scored by Diouf, but could not keep it out.





His verdict was clear: "It seems to me that Di Gregorio did well to make 2-3 saves from very difficult long-range shots, then perhaps the second goal could have been saved, but these are things that can happen, also because the shot was from close range," as reported by Gazzetta.it.



