Luciano Spalletti, Juventus manager, spoke to Sky Sport after the 2-1 defeat to Inter in the Derby d'Italia friendly in Perth, Australia: "Kolo Muani and Alajbegovic? I rate them highly, in the sense that I watched them closely before signing them and know them well. Alajbegovic had already been tracked previously by Massara, so that reassures us. But they have to get into the right condition, because they arrived three days ago and perhaps it was also a bit much to ask them to play a half."
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Juventus, Spalletti: "Inter more of a team than us. Kolo Muani and Alajbegovic did well"
The team are still short of balance: "There are some strong players, who have an important level of football, but then we have to see how we will manage to find the right balance, how we will manage to become a team. Because this evening Inter, in the first half, showed that they were more of a team than us and that is work and a process that we absolutely have to go through, because we have to take a step forward".
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