Juventus, Sarr: "Here is what Spalletti gives me advice on"

Then, on Spalletti: "He is helping me, it was my first match and I had been injured for three months, he tried to give me advice on positioning, the ball, on how to cover the pitch, and he helped me between the first and second half."





Finally, on Guglielmo Vicario, also his team-mate at Tottenham: "He helps me - reports Tuttosport -. I am starting to learn Italian and he gives me lots of advice."