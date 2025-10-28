'He'll be eager for revenge' - Juventus making the right choice hiring Luciano Spalletti as Gianluigi Buffon and Fabio Capello give ringing endorsements of 'great coach'

Juventus have not won a match since September 13, an enthralling encounter against rivals Inter in Serie A which finished 4-3 at the Allianz Stadium courtesy of a stoppage time winner from Vasilije Adzic. It was their third consecutive win in the league, a brilliant start to the season with the team showing collective spirit. However, things have unravelled rather dramatically for the Old Lady.

Juventus have since played eight games and have failed to register a win in each of those. In fact, in the previous four games, they haven't even managed to score a goal, with the 1-0 defeat to Lazio at the weekend forcing Juve to part ways with Tudor, just months after he had signed a contract extension until June 2027.

In search of a replacement, Spalletti quickly emerged as the favourite, with another former Italy coach, Roberto Mancini, also being considered by the Turin club, according to reports. With Spalletti seemingly the top choice, Capello and Buffon believe his arrival will provide a boost to the team.