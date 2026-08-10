Meanwhile, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, relations between the two clubs could also pave the way for another deal: Jonathan David. Juventus are considering offloading the Canada striker to help fund the arrival of a new forward. PSG could offer a concrete solution, especially with the French club needing to strengthen in attack after the departure of Gonçalo Ramos.





Luis Campos is also said to be pushing for David, knowing the player well after bringing him to Lille. The shape of any deal remains to be seen: Juventus value the Canadian’s registration rights at between €20 million and €30 million and would prefer a permanent sale, while the possibility of a loan is not ruled out. Suzuki and David could therefore become two parts of the same talks between Juventus and PSG.



