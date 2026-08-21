Talks between Palermo and Mattia Perin have broken open and are now moving quickly. This was revealed by Matteo Moretto, who reports that there were intense contacts overnight between the goalkeeper's agent, Alessandro Lucci, and Juventus, with the aim of lowering the Bianconeri club's financial demands.





Juventus are ready to let Perin leave on favourable terms, also as a gesture of gratitude towards a player with whom there is a deep bond, Moretto writes.





Palermo and Juventus are now in constant contact as they look to reach a definitive agreement.