Juventus, Ottolini on Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte

A new name has emerged in Juventus’s midfield transfer market. The Bianconeri are reportedly tracking Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan international, born in 2001, is under contract until June 2029 with Manchester United, who pay him a net salary of €4 million a year.





Having arrived in the summer of 2024 for €50 million from PSG (who had paid €10 million more a year earlier to sign him from Sporting Lisbon), he has since made 68 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals, providing six assists and picking up 16 yellow cards.



