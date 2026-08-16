Juventus are one week away from their Serie A debut in 2026-27. On Sunday 23 August at 18:30, Luciano Spalletti's Juventus travel to Frosinone for the first official match of the new season. Tomorrow Juve play their final summer friendly, an in-house clash with Juventus Next Gen, and then the countdown to next Sunday will properly begin. Seven days out from their debut, here's a look at what is working and what is not at Juventus, both on the pitch and in the transfer market.
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Juventus one week before the start: what is working and what is not, between the pitch and the transfer market
Campo, what is working
Juventus's defence is working. The midfield and attack, less so. Across all their friendlies, they have conceded very few chances to their opponents, and in six matches they have let in goals (two) only against Inter. In midfield, Douglas Luiz has been among the best in this pre-season and, barring surprises, looks set to keep his place. New signing Celik has also shown plenty of personality and effectiveness, while further forward the sharpest and most enterprising player has been Conceicao.
Pitch, what is not working
Goalkeeping remains a sore point, especially when it comes to Di Gregorio. Neither he nor Perin had much to do, but the former Monza man has conceded the only two goals Juventus have let in during pre-season, against Inter, with a double aggravating factor: he reacts late for Dimarco's goal, while for Diouf's he makes a clumsy save attempt and almost pushes the ball into the net himself. Alajbegovic and Yildiz still need to refine their understanding: the risk is that they end up getting in each other's way, as both like to occupy the same areas of the pitch. Finally, the real problem, one Juventus also had last season: they lack a penalty-box centre-forward, which Kolo Muani is not.
Transfer market, what works
Juventus have strengthened most of all at the back, where Celik and Lucumi look like two sure things. The former Roma player offers versatility and can cover several roles, a trait managers love. The former Bologna player, meanwhile, is a signing who brings physicality and experience, and completes the group of left-footed centre-backs, offering better guarantees on paper than Kelly. Finally, Alajbegovic represents a hugely important signing for the future, and is the kind of player who can reignite the fans' enthusiasm after years of expensive but disappointing signings.
Transfer market, what is not working
The list of things not working in the transfer market is a long one. First comes the goalkeeper issue, and it is starting to look surreal. After flirting with Alisson, Svilar and Dibu Martinez, while always keeping Vicario as an alternative, Juventus suddenly switched to Suzuki. At one stage that deal became complicated, then collapsed. In the last few hours, rumours have pointed to a return to Martinez, but the fact is that on 16 August, one week before the opening round of the league season, Juventus still do not have a new first-choice goalkeeper. And to think that it should have been the first thing addressed in the transfer market.
They also still lack a deep-lying playmaker in midfield, and apparently Juventus could end up trying to recycle Douglas Luiz.They also still lack Vlahovic's replacement, who is not Kolo Muani. The Frenchman is a good striker, and a good signing, but he likes to drift across the entire forward line. He is not a penalty-box centre-forward.
Then there is the surplus players chapter: with Openda sorted out, there is still a long list of players in the Juventus squad Juventus would like to do without, but who, for various reasons (transfer fee too high, wages too high, lack of suitors), risk being difficult to place: Di Gregorio, Rugani, Kooomeiners, Arthur, Milik, Zhegrova and David.
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