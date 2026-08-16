The list of things not working in the transfer market is a long one. First comes the goalkeeper issue, and it is starting to look surreal. After flirting with Alisson, Svilar and Dibu Martinez, while always keeping Vicario as an alternative, Juventus suddenly switched to Suzuki. At one stage that deal became complicated, then collapsed. In the last few hours, rumours have pointed to a return to Martinez, but the fact is that on 16 August, one week before the opening round of the league season, Juventus still do not have a new first-choice goalkeeper. And to think that it should have been the first thing addressed in the transfer market.





They also still lack a deep-lying playmaker in midfield, and apparently Juventus could end up trying to recycle Douglas Luiz.They also still lack Vlahovic's replacement, who is not Kolo Muani. The Frenchman is a good striker, and a good signing, but he likes to drift across the entire forward line. He is not a penalty-box centre-forward.





Then there is the surplus players chapter: with Openda sorted out, there is still a long list of players in the Juventus squad Juventus would like to do without, but who, for various reasons (transfer fee too high, wages too high, lack of suitors), risk being difficult to place: Di Gregorio, Rugani, Kooomeiners, Arthur, Milik, Zhegrova and David.



















