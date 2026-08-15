Juventus, not only Kessie: Brozovic also offered on a free transfer

Marcelo Brozovic wanted to round off his spell in Saudi Arabia in style. The Croatian midfielder left Inter in the summer of 2023 after a long stint there and joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. After winning the title at the end of last season at the expense of his former manager Simone Inzaghi, the 1992-born playmaker has remained a free agent without a contract and is officially looking for a new club.





His agency are now trying to open a direct line of communication with Juventus, and in those talks the possibility of bringing him back to Italy has also been put on the table.