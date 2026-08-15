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cm grafica brozovic inter
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Juventus, not just Kessie: Brozovic also offered on a free transfer

Juventus
F. Kessie
M. Brozovic
Transfers
Inter
AC Milan

The former Inter midfielder is without a contract after the end of his spell in Saudi Arabia.

Marcelo Brozovic wanted to bow out in style at the end of his spell in Saudi Arabia. The Croatian midfielder left Inter in the summer of 2023 after a long stint at the club and joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. After winning the title at the end of last season against his former manager Simone Inzaghi, the 1992-born playmaker has stayed unattached and without a contract and is now officially looking for a new club.


In recent days, his agency have been trying to open a direct line of communication with Juventus, and in those contacts the possibility of bringing him back to Italy has also been put on the table.

  • The contacts

    According to La Stampa, over the past few days Ali Barat's Epic Sports have been working to build ties with chief executive Carnevali, not only to understand Lloyd Kelly's future after the arrival of John Lucumì, but also to offer Noah Atubolu as an alternative in goal, with the Freiburg goalkeeper out of contract in a year's time. During those contacts, Marcelo Brozovic was also offered to Juventus who, as mentioned, is now a free agent and free to sign for whoever he wants.

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  • Not only Kessie, but sales are needed

    Juventus have also been offered another free agent for some time, another former Serie A player and ex-Saudi Pro League midfielder in Franck Kessie, who became available after his contract with Al-Ahli ended. The former AC Milan Ivorian would be open to a move to Turin, but Juventus are overloaded in that area and can't, and don't want to, invest unless at least one of Arthur, Miretti and Koopmeiners leaves first.

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