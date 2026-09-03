Juventus will not return to the transfer market. The decision has been made, Juventus will not turn to the list of free agents to replace the former Nice midfielder, who will be forced to stay away from the pitch until 2027. More will be known about the exact timeframe after today’s operation in Lyon: the Frenchman will go under the knife of Bertrand Sonnery Cottet, the knee specialist who in recent seasons has operated on Gleison Bremer (cruciate ligament and meniscus) and Federico Gatti (meniscus). Conservative treatment has not produced the hoped-for results. Thuram will undergo knee surgery to resolve the patellofemoral syndrome that has been troubling him since the end of last season and never completely went away in recent months.
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Juventus: no free agents, Khéphren Thuram will not be replaced
There is also Owusu
Juventus feel well stocked in midfield, especially after the arrival of Pape Sarr from Tottenham. The Senegal international adds to a unit that already includes Locatelli, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners, McKennie and young Owusu from the NexGen, who Spalletti has used during pre-season.
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