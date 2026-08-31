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Nico Gonzalez Juventus ParmaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Nico Gonzalez’s outburst: “When did I ever say I wanted to leave?”

Juventus
N. Gonzalez

The Argentine writes on social media after his decisive appearance from the bench in Juventus’s win over Parma

Nico Gonzalez in the spotlight at Juventus, both on the pitch and on social media. The Argentine came off the bench in the second half and proved decisive in Saturday night's win over Parma. He then wrote in an Instagram story:


"I'm tired - when did I ever say I wanted to leave? Did it come out of my mouth? If you don't like me, that's not my problem, you'll just have to put up with me".


He was responding to rumours, and to comments on social media, claiming he wants to leave Juventus again and return to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

  • The situation

    With just over 24 hours left before the transfer window shuts, the Argentine, born in 1998, is effectively shaping up as a new signing for Juventus. Luciano Spalletti has never hidden his admiration or his desire to have him in the Juventus squad for the 2026-27 season, while the club, through chief executive Giovanni Carnevali, made their stance clear from the very start of the window: Gonzalez will leave only in the event of an offer for a permanent transfer of at least €30 million. An offer that has never arrived.

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