Juventus, Milik could leave immediately: where he could go, how much the club would receive and how much it would save

There is still time until 28 September, when the transfer window in the UAE Pro League closes, to get the deal done. As the Turin daily reports, a couple of Emirati clubs are interested in the former Napoli player as they look for the finishing touch in attack, and they are ready to go all in for the 1994-born centre-forward.





During the week, there were said to have been contacts between the Juventus hierarchy and an intermediary working for the Asians, who has also reportedly already spoken with the Pole to assess the scope for a quickfire deal.





Meanwhile, Juventus have already opened the door to Milik's sale, with the striker now effectively a man apart at the club after years of serious injuries and with the new arrivals Kolo Muani, Woltemade and Ekhator now ahead of him. Indeed, Spalletti would let him leave even on a free transfer or for minimal compensation, not exceeding €1 million. The 32-year-old is out of the squad list for Serie A and remains on €1.8 million net per year until 30 June, when his contract expires. The idea of an early termination is not gaining traction, which is why Juventus are said to be pushing for a sale in this extended window, even if the prospect remains complicated.