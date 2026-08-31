Juventus midfield: Hojbjerg and Bakola in addition to Sarr

Højbjerg, Denmark captain and a key figure for Olympique Marseille, started last night's match against Monaco. That underlined the player's central role in the French club's plans, even though they are having to significantly reduce their wage bill and raise as much money as possible in these final hours of the transfer window.





The Dane is therefore among the possible departures, along with Leonardo Balerdi, who has already moved to Roma. Juventus want to keep a close eye on the situation. Højbjerg is very popular with Spalletti and offers the kind of profile that could win over the technical area: quality in possession, timing of his runs, leadership and solid international experience.





Those qualities could raise the level of the department and, at least in part, fill the gap left by the failed arrival of Franck Kessié, who ended up at Atalanta, and by Thuram's injury. With the transfer window now about to close, the pursuit of Højbjerg remains a complicated mission. But Juventus are ready to try until the very end.











