Juventus midfield: Hojbjerg and Bakola in addition to Sarr

As well as the Senegal international Pape Matar Sarr, who is due at Juventus for his medical and to sign his contract, the Juventus hierarchy are also working on a second midfield addition. The name of Darryl Bakola, Sassuolo’s French midfielder born in 2007, remains on the list, a young option with long-term potential. Another route, though, points to a far more experienced international profile: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
According to Tuttosport, sporting director Ricky Massara is trying to hand Luciano Spalletti a big-name signing. The Marseille Dane had already been targeted by Cristiano Giuntoli two years ago and has now returned to the radar as Juventus look to add quality, personality and experience in midfield.