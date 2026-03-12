Goal.com
Live
cm grafica thuram inter 2025 26 16 9Calciomercato
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

Juventus, Marcus Thuram idea? What's filtering through, Inter's idea and the whole truth

What is the truth behind the rumour that the Thuram brothers will be reunited in Turin?

A wonderful thought, a rumour that has been gaining traction in recent minutes and some clarity that is needed to understand the likelihood of this scenario actually happening.

There is an idea, a rumour that has been circulating for a few hours now, that the Thuram brothers could be reunited in Turin: in fact, some rumours reported an internal evaluation carried out by Juventus' transfer team on Marcus Thuram, Inter's number 9 and brother of Khepren, currently a member of the Bianconeri squad led and coached by Luciano Spalletti.

But how realistic is this possibility given the current state of affairs? Let's take a closer look at the issue.

  • JUVE LOOKING FOR A NUMBER 9

    Let's start with some established assumptions.

    It is no secret that Juventus, during the upcoming summer transfer window, wants to strengthen its squad and is looking for at least one number 9 (considering the decisions that will be made once the obligation to redeem Lois Openda from Leipzig comes into effect, which is getting closer and closer, and the fate of Jonathan David, who is currently being evaluated, with no final decisions having been made) to partner, possibly Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract renewal is currently being worked on.

    Among the many profiles sought by the Bianconeri, the most concrete possibility - at least at the moment - concerns the return of Randal Kolo Muani, the number one candidate to fill a spot in the Bianconeri's attack.

    • Advertisement

  • COULD THURAM LEAVE INTER IN THE SUMMER?

    What about Marcus Thuram?

    He is currently registered with Inter. However, we can still discuss his situation with the Nerazzurri.

    This season, the French number 9 has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in all competitions, but his last contribution to Chivu's team dates back to more than a month ago: it was on 8 February, with an away goal in the 5-0 win over Sassuolo. Since then (but even before that match, he had not scored in the league for a month), the former Borussia Monchengladbach player has struggled to make an impact for the Nerazzurri, even missing the derby defeat to Milan due to flu.
    Rumours about his future are rife (with the Premier League having been monitoring him closely for some time), but for now, the desire to continue together remains, considering his €6 million per year contract (which includes an €85 million clause, activatable in the summer but not valid for the entire period), which will only expire on 30 June 2028. However, the transfer market is unpredictable, and Thuram could become an asset from which to generate significant capital gains, having arrived on a free transfer at Viale della Liberazione.

  • THE TRUTH ABOUT THURAM AT JUVE

    And here we come to the Marcus Thuram-Juventus issue.

    According to what Matteo Moretto reported in a video on Fabrizio Romano'sItalian YouTube channel, at this stage, after carefully verifying the facts and information received, it does not appear that this option is on the table.

    As of now, there has been no contact between the parties. Juventus seems to have other ideas, with Thuram not appearing to be a target for the future, as it is a complex and difficult path to pursue in the coming months.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
Serie A
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
0