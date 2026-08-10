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cm grafica lucumi juve
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus-Lucumì, total agreement: the figures, Bologna to receive cash only

Juventus
Transfers
Bologna
J. Lucumi

Only a few details remain before the transfer deal for the Colombian defender is completed.

Juventus are stepping up their move for Jhon Lucumì, the Colombian defender from Bologna: the player has already reached an agreement in principle on a five-year deal with Juventus worth around €2.5 million a season.


Negotiations with Bologna are ongoing, but the Rossoblù mainly want cash. Juventus have tried to include Miretti and above all Cabal, without success, while the Koopmeiners option looks largely speculative given the Dutchman’s wages. Juventus are ready to offer €20 million fixed plus bonuses that are easily achievable, moving closer to Bologna’s demands for Lucumì.


  • The deal now looks set to be completed in the next few hours without any makeweight. Spalletti sees Lucumì as the ideal addition in defence: left-footed, quick in the tackle, aggressive in man-marking and able to build from the back and support the attack. The Colombian's personality on the pitch has also convinced the manager.


    Juve and Lucumì want each other: all that remains now is a definitive agreement with Bologna, and it is only a matter of details.





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