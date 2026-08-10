Juventus-Lucumì, total agreement: the figures, Bologna to receive cash only

Juventus are stepping up their move for Jhon Lucumì, the Colombian defender from Bologna: the player has already reached an agreement in principle on a five-year deal with Juventus worth around €2.5 million a season.





Negotiations with Bologna are ongoing, but the Rossoblù mainly want cash. Juventus have tried to include Miretti and above all Cabal, without success, while the Koopmeiners option looks largely speculative given the Dutchman’s wages. Juventus are ready to offer €20 million fixed plus bonuses that are easily achievable, moving closer to Bologna’s demands for Lucumì.



