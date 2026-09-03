Juventus, Lucumì recounts the spat with Conceicao: "Today we have a great relationship"

Jhon Lucumì, Juventus's new defender, spoke to Tuttosport about last season's incident with Francisco Conceicao, when he was still playing for Bologna: "The spat with Conceicao? No, those are things that stay on the pitch and end there. The truth is that at no point did I do it with the intention of arguing. Straight after the match. We spoke and I told him: ‘Brother, absolutely nothing happened.’ And also: ‘Sorry if I disrespected you at any point, I didn’t do it with bad intentions’». And him? «Showing his personality and the class that sets him apart, he replied: ‘Brother, nothing happened, I didn’t attach any importance to that: I was focused on my match.’ These are things that remain on the pitch: for my part, I still apologised, because sometimes unpleasant situations happen, and they can be misinterpreted. The video did not help, but it all ended there. And today we have a great relationship."



