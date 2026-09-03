Jhon Lucumì, Juventus's new defender, spoke to Tuttosport about last season's incident with Francisco Conceicao, when he was still playing for Bologna: "The spat with Conceicao? No, those are things that stay on the pitch and end there. The truth is that at no point did I do it with the intention of arguing. Straight after the match. We spoke and I told him: ‘Brother, absolutely nothing happened.’ And also: ‘Sorry if I disrespected you at any point, I didn’t do it with bad intentions’». And him? «Showing his personality and the class that sets him apart, he replied: ‘Brother, nothing happened, I didn’t attach any importance to that: I was focused on my match.’ These are things that remain on the pitch: for my part, I still apologised, because sometimes unpleasant situations happen, and they can be misinterpreted. The video did not help, but it all ended there. And today we have a great relationship."
AFP
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Juventus, Lucumì recounts the spat with Conceicao: "Today we have a great relationship"
Lucumi then spoke about Spalletti: "He is a very demanding coach: he always wants to win, he wants to play perfectly, and he wants his team to be in very good shape. So yes, that's how it is: you go 'to war', but with all the tools to do it. During the week we work very hard to arrive at our commitments in the best possible condition. We see him as the leader and we have to follow all his instructions to be closer to the objectives we want to achieve."
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