The former Atalanta player already knows Serie A, having made 80 appearances in the competition with four goals and six assists. An experienced player, he wants to leave Wolfsburg after their relegation to Bundesliga 2 last season. On paper, the deal is feasible either as a low-cost signing (Wolfsburg cannot make excessive demands) or on loan, but in that case Maehele has to renew the contract that expires in 2027. He earns around €1.9 million per season at the Volkswagen club. Olympiacos are very interested in Maehle