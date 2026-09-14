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Licina CremoneseGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Licina is an international case: he still has to choose who to play for

Juventus
Cremonese
A. Licina

The Juventus-owned talent, currently on loan at Cremonese, can still write his future

Adin Licina, on loan from Juventus at Cremonese, showed flashes of class in the 2-2 draw at Cesena, including a superb piece of control on the touchline that quickly went viral on social media.


After joining Juventus from Bayern Munich, Licina is drawing attention in Italy and abroad. His loan spell in Serie B has split opinion between those who wanted to see him straight away in black and white and those who view this season as the ideal one to complete his development.


His international future is also a major talking point. Born in Germany and brought through Germany’s youth teams from Under-15 to Under-19, Licina can still choose which senior national team to represent. Germany remain a prestigious option , but the competition for an attacking winger is extremely fierce.

  • Montenegro and Bosnia are also in the mix, both tied to the player's family roots. According to Tuttosport, Bosnia have stepped up their push in recent weeks, encouraged by Licina's impact at Cremonese. Bosnia want to put together a talented forward line alongside young players such as Kerim Alajbegovic and Esmir Bajraktarevic.


    That means Licina's Serie B season is not only a chance to develop, it could also become the springboard for an international decision that will shape the next chapter of his career.


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