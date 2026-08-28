On the right of their attack, Lazio are also looking towards Juventus. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the name at the top of their shortlist is Edon Zhegrova, seen as a possible alternative to Gustav Isaksen and, if needed, an option on the opposite flank to Mattia Zaccagni.





Lazio could structure the deal as a loan without an obligation to buy, a solution Juventus have already approved of. The 27-year-old Kosovan's salary of around €2.5 million also makes the move compatible with Lazio’s parameters .



