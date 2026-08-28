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cm grafica zhegrova juventus
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Lazio are in for Zhegrova: the formula that suits everyone

Juventus
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Lazio
E. Zhegrova

The Kosovo winger is a Lazio target: Juventus open up

On the right of their attack, Lazio are also looking towards Juventus. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the name at the top of their shortlist is Edon Zhegrova, seen as a possible alternative to Gustav Isaksen and, if needed, an option on the opposite flank to Mattia Zaccagni.


Lazio could structure the deal as a loan without an obligation to buy, a solution Juventus have already approved of. The 27-year-old Kosovan's salary of around €2.5 million also makes the move compatible with Lazio’s parameters .


  • First a sale for Lazio

    Zhegrova, a natural left-footer who thrives one-on-one, could be another piece in the puzzle for the forward line. His possible arrival could also coincide with the final addition in attack, especially with competition for Harder growing.


    The Kosovan winger's profile is also boosted by his existing knowledge of Italian football: 20 appearances last season, including Sunday's at Frosinone on the opening weekend of the league season, when he came on in the second half for Conceicao. Lazio are still keeping watch. Before making their move for Zhegrova, however, the Biancocelesti must first finalise an attacking departure. Once space has been freed up in the department, they can launch their move for the Juventus winger.

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