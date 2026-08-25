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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Grabara official: formula and figures of the deal

Juventus
Transfers
K. Grabara
Wolfsburg

Juventus announce the signing of the new goalkeeper

As read on Juventus' official website, "Kamil Grabara is a new Juventus goalkeeper and joins on loan from Wolfsburg until 30 June 2027".


The statement continues: "A new addition between the posts for Juventus: the goalkeeper, who was born in Poland in January 1999, came through the youth sector at Ruch Chorzow. He moved to Liverpool in 2016 and played for the club's youth sides before getting his first taste of professional football on loan at Aarhus and Huddersfield.


He then joined Copenhagen in January 2021 and enjoyed a successful spell, winning two Danish league titles and a Danish Cup while also making his Champions League debut. In the summer of 2024 he moved to Wolfsburg, where he established himself as a first-choice goalkeeper and made 63 Bundesliga appearances.


Grabara is now ready to embrace an adventure in black and white to the full: welcome, Kamil!".

  • The figures

    The financial terms of the deal are as follows:


    "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce they have reached an agreement with VfL Wolfsburg for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2027, of the registration rights of player Kamil Grabara for a fee of €0.5 million, plus ancillary costs of €0.2 million. This fee may increase, over the term of the player’s sporting performance contract, by an amount not exceeding €0.3 million, if certain sporting objectives are achieved. The agreement also includes the option for Juventus to acquire the player’s registration rights on a permanent basis. The agreed fee for the possible permanent acquisition is €11.5 million, payable over three financial years".

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