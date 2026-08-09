Juventus could soon have a South American voice in the engine room. According to Tuttosport, they are currently assessing one of the emerging talents from the last World Cup: Matias Galarza, Paraguay's metronome. The 2002-born midfielder was proposed to the Juventus hierarchy in recent days, and they are still weighing up the move.





As for his playing characteristics, the Juventus squad lack a player capable of linking and orchestrating the play. That is why, according to the Turin daily, Spalletti is considering him. Massara also knows there is a chance to bring him to Italy at a bargain price, given that River can let him leave for just €6 million.