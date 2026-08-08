Juventus, Di Gregorio is always a problem: now the new goalkeeper is an absolute urgency

Until today, Juventus' pre-season had offered more than enough encouragement when it came to the issue of 'goals conceded', with Luciano Spalletti's side keeping a clean sheet in their first four friendlies: Basel-Juventus 0-0, Standard Liege-Juventus 0-1, Juventus-Nice 2-0 and Chelsea-Juventus 0-1. Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin both impressed, helped by a defence that had given opponents very few chances to test them.
That changed today, when Juventus' 2-1 defeat in the Derby d'Italia in Perth, Australia, brought old ghosts flooding back and, with exactly two weeks to go before the start of the Serie A season, made it even more urgent for the club's hierarchy to act in the transfer market and get Spalletti a new first-choice goalkeeper as soon as possible.