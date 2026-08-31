Juventus have agreed a deal with Tottenham for the transfer of Pape Matar Sarr. The clubs have settled on an initial loan with an option to buy that will become an obligation under certain conditions.
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Juventus, deal done for Pape Sarr: the figures and the formula for the signing from Tottenham
The Senegalese player, born in 2002, is due in Turin today, 31 August, for his medical: the deal is a loan with an obligation to buy if Juventus qualify for the Champions League or Europa League and the player makes 50% of appearances.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus will pay a €2 million loan fee plus an optional purchase clause worth €28 million. The total cost would therefore be €30 million between the loan and the conditional obligation.
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