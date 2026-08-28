Juventus, Chiellini: "Yildiz will be out for a few months, but the injury does not rule anything out for his career"

On the league campaign: "In Italy there are Inter, who have a big advantage over everyone else. Our team is improving, a few more things will still change, Luciano is starting from the beginning and that is an advantage. We are thinking about ourselves, we have had a bit of bad luck with Yildiz, a major absence, but it will give others the chance to make their mark".





On Yildiz: "The situation is clear, then there will be the medical bulletins. He will have to undergo surgery and will be out for a few months, but it is not an injury that rules anything out for his career, it is not a cruciate ligament or a tendon. He will return at 100%".





How the team are doing: "After negative seasons it is difficult to have confidence. We have added personality and solidity, things that were missing last year and which were among the causes of our failure to qualify for the Champions League. This year we have a stronger, more solid, deeper squad and a coach who is starting from the beginning. At Frosinone we played a good 60 minutes, then we suffered but we brought home an important win".







