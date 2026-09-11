The transformation, however, did not happen by chance, and it was not immediate either. Between Spalletti and the Brazilian, something had to spark, and it came after the second summer friendly in Liege. Faced with an underwhelming display, the manager was categorical, as Tuttosport reveals: "You need to raise your level because this is not enough for us. If you trust me, you will go back to being the player you were".





Those words became the turning point. In the very next game, the friendly against Nice, Douglas Luiz showed a completely different side, driving Juventus to victory with a splendid goal, his first for Juventus, and a display full of the intensity and conviction that had been missing in his previous spell at the club. Under Spalletti's guidance, Douglas Luiz now finally looks to have gone up a gear.







