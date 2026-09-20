Here are the player ratings for the key men in Juventus v Atalanta, the standout fixture of the 5th round of the Serie A 2026-27 season.
Juventus-Atalanta, CM’s player ratings: Bremer a giant, only a goal missing for Kolo Muani. Carnesecchi Sarri’s only joy
Juventus player ratings
Vicario 6: Atalanta barely threaten and he has a routine day at the office. He does well to deal with Rowe's right-footed effort in the second half, handles everything that comes into the box, claims high balls and gives clear instructions to his defenders.
Kalulu 5.5: Rowe is Atalanta's liveliest player between the lines and his runs and movement keep him busy throughout. In the 31st minute, Zufferli lets him off, failing to punish the obvious holding in the box that should have brought a penalty.
Bremer 7: he nullifies Krstovic, who never manages to make his mark. He leads a unit that concedes very little. He takes a risk at the end of the first half with a nasty foul on Rowe that deserved a yellow card, but Zufferli lets him off. The goal for 2-0 is one of his trademarks.
Lucumí 6: Atalanta work well with overlaps on the right and he is kept constantly busy. He makes plenty of mistakes in the build-up, but in his marking of De Ketelaere he still comes out on top.
Celik 6.5: Spalletti's favourite utility man proves decisive in attack this time. On one of his not infrequent bursts forward, he gets the better of Bellanova and puts the ball into the middle of the box for Conceicao to turn home.
McKennie 6.5: the everywhere man and the true balancing force in this team. He breaks things up and knits play together, gets forward and covers. Locatelli can even go missing for long spells, as long as he is on the pitch
(from the 86th minute Woltemade n/a)
Douglas Luiz 5.5: Samardzic tends to screen him and he often struggles to find vertical passes, preferring circulation that is far too flat. He improves in the second half, but even he has got us used to a greater impact in this his "second life" at Juventus.
Conceiçao 7: criticised even in the 5-0 win over NEC for being too hazy and not involved enough, this time Chico delivers the kind of performance everyone expects from him. He always tries to make something happen, looks to drive forward and this time also finds the goal with his first real shot on target from a Celik assist.
(from the 72nd minute Zhegrova 6.5: he confirms his excellent form and once again makes his mark on the scoresheet, this time with an assist from a set piece).
Alajbegović 5.5: He never gets going and even the few shots he tries from the edge of the box are routine, easily blocked by defenders. For lovers of statistics, he has an xG value of 0.02, far too little for someone like him
(from the 45th minute Sarr 6: watching the way he moves on the pitch, it feels like seeing the Matuidi of his Turin days again. He runs a huge amount and, when he can, tries his luck, but Carnesecchi denies him).
Nico González 5.5: a step back from his brilliant display against NEC, but it must be said that Spalletti once again changes his role by pushing him wide and giving him major defensive duties
(from the 72nd minute Koopmeiners 6: he slots into the regista role alongside Douglas Luiz and this time is a valuable help in getting the ball out more fluently from defence)
Kolo Muani 6.5: he starts very strongly and the first shot of the match after only a few minutes is his, even if it is then ruled out for offside. The two standout moments of his match are not his best, though. The first is defensive, when he takes Vicario's place and clears Kristensen's header off the line. The second is the miss when clean through on Carnesecchi, who hypnotises him. He is clearly improving and the Stadium acknowledges it when he is substituted
(from the 89th minute Kelly n/a)
Manager: Luciano Spalletti 6.5: he reads the match very well and, thanks to the many utility men in the line-up, also manages to adapt to Atalanta's moves as the game goes on. He also handles his substitutions well in a match in which his side, in effect, risk practically nothing.
Atalanta ratings
Carnesecchi 6.5: He pulls off two top-class saves from Kolo Muani, the first with his reflexes, the second with the timing of his rush out. His stop from McKennie's header and the late one-on-one with Kolo Muani were miraculous, but he could do nothing about Conceicao and Breme's goals.
Bellanova 5.5: He made a couple of surges early in the first half, then faded and could no longer get forward. He must take some of the blame for letting Celik cross far too easily for Conceicao's goal.
Scalvini 5: He does well to double up and help Bernasconi on Conceicao, but too often he steps out of the line, leaves huge spaces behind him and forces his team-mates into overtime. Atalanta defend zonally, but for Bremer's 2-0 he does not "sense" Bremer's movement and is beaten to it.
Kristensen 6: Back in the starting line-up for the first time this season, he put in a positive display in his marking of Kolo Muani. The early yellow card did not affect him and he always gave his team-mates a simple passing option in the build-up. Kolo Muani himself denied him the equalising goal on the line.
Bernasconi 5: He completely forgets about Conceicao, who darts in behind him for the goal, a glaring error. He stands up well enough one-on-one, but offers very little going forward.
Samardžić 5.5: His delivery from dead balls is something to study and most of Inter's chances come from corners and set-pieces. In the role behind the strikers, though, he is still far too inconsistent.
(from 63' Raspadori: 5.5: Sarri moves him into four different positions in 30 minutes and, obviously, he struggles to get going)
Kessié 5: He was meant to be the midfielder who provided dynamism, but he is still badly short of match fitness and in the long run even forces the rest of his team-mates to run for him.
(from 73' Gaetano 5.5: Sarri prefers this Kessie to him, but when he comes on he fails to prove him wrong, with ball circulation that is far too scholastic in the deep-lying playmaker role).
Ederson 6: His playmaking is simpler and more sideways than usual, but as always he gets very little wrong and his team-mates trust him 100%.
De Ketelaere 5.5: He starts well, finding space, asking for the ball to feet and trying to take on Celik and Lucumì, but the bright spell does not last long and he gradually, culpably, drifts out of the game.
Krstović 5: Bremer and Lucumì neutralise him and, on top of that, he cannot even help Atalanta play out from the back because he is unable to shield the few balls that come his way properly.
(from 73' Scamacca 6: At least he is more mobile and enterprising than the team-mate he replaced. A few lay-offs in the build-up and positioning in the box give Atalanta more depth)
Rowe 6.5: He is the most mobile player off the ball and forces Juventus's players to try to stop him even by going beyond the limits of the rules. Vicario denies him the only time he manages to get free.
(from 84' Elmas n/a)
Manager, Maurizio Sarri 5: Atalanta still look like such an open building site that they have not even laid the foundations yet. It is not his team and, perhaps, he still has not worked out which players are the best ones to put on the pitch.
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