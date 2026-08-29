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cm juventus cabal 2026
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Atalanta are in for Cabal

Juventus
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Atalanta
J. Cabal

A new option emerges for the Colombians

Juan Cabal, a Juventus defender, is a target for Atalanta. Bologna had tracked him for some time and saw him as a replacement for Jhon Lucumì, who was sold to Juve, but the Nerazzurri have now emerged as an option for the Colombian.

  • Gianluca Di Marzio revealed this, describing it as a Cabal idea for Atalanta. Born in 2001, Cabal moved from Verona to Juventus in 2024 after making 34 appearances across two seasons. He has since made 28 appearances and scored 2 goals in two seasons for Juventus. Cristiano Giuntoli himself brought Cabal to Juventus when he was an executive at the Old Lady, and he is now Atalanta's sporting director.

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