Juventus are in talks over Dibu Martinez despite his fractured finger: will he need surgery?

With the other options gone, and with Aston Villa moving to sign Zion Suzuki from Parma, Juventus have now turned their focus firmly back to Emiliano Martinez (READ HERE).





There are, however, doubts over the Argentina international goalkeeper's physical condition, particularly the finger the shot-stopper broke in the warm-up before the Europa League final against Freiburg. Dibu then played in and won that match, and later chose not to undergo surgery so he would not risk missing the World Cup. He managed the problem throughout the entire World Cup, but it has now resurfaced: what is Martinez's physical condition, given that he missed Villa's first official match of the season (the Super Cup final lost to PSG)?