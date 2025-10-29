Getty Images
Juventus reach agreement with Luciano Spalletti to replace Igor Tudor as ex-Italy and Napoli boss given Champions League incentive
Spalletti set to take over at Juve
Spalletti’s long-anticipated return to Serie A is almost complete, as Juventus have reached a full agreement with the veteran coach to replace Igor Tudor. According to Fabrizio Romano, Spalletti will sign a contract running until June 2026, which automatically extends by a year if the club secures Champions League qualification.
As per reports, the 66-year-old is expected to be present at the Allianz Stadium for Juve’s Serie A fixture against Udinese on Wednesday evening, although interim coach Massimo Brambilla will take charge of the game. His formal presentation and first press conference are scheduled for Thursday, with his debut on the bench anticipated for Saturday’s clash against Cremonese.
The appointment marks a major reset at Continassa after an eight-game winless run led to Tudor’s dismissal earlier this week. The Croatian’s final match in charge came in a 1-0 loss to Lazio, leaving the club languishing in eighth place, nine points adrift of leaders Napoli.
'Anyone would be happy to coach Juve' - Spalletti
Spalletti acknowledged the magnitude of the opportunity when asked about his candidacy for the role on Tuesday. “Whoever replaces Tudor will be lucky; he’ll certainly find a team he can manage. Juventus is a great club with a great history. I think anyone would be happy to coach them; it could be the fortune of any coach,” he said. The former Italy manager had been out of work since June following his dismissal after the Azzurri’s disappointing start to World Cup qualifying.
The Tuscan-born tactician, known for his attacking brand of football, last managed Napoli, where he masterminded the club’s first Scudetto in over three decades during the 2022-23 season. His title-winning campaign with the Partenopei remains one of the most celebrated in recent Serie A history, showcasing his ability to build dynamic, possession-based sides.
Spalletti’s reputation as a meticulous planner and a player’s coach has long made him one of Italy’s most respected tacticians. His return to domestic football brings both intrigue and expectation as he looks to restore Bianconeri to the summit of Italian football amid inconsistency.
Chiellini's role in the deal
As per il bianconero, Giorgio Chiellini, who is part of Juventus’ management structure, played a decisive role in securing Spalletti’s appointment. Both men were said to be in full agreement that Spalletti’s philosophy aligns with the club’s long-term vision, particularly in balancing competitive football with the development of emerging players.
Spalletti’s first task will be to evaluate the squad and halt Juve’s ongoing winless streak. The Bianconeri have gone eight games without a victory in all competitions and currently sit adrift of the Serie A top four, the worrying reason why Tudor was also sacked.
He is expected to take charge officially in the weekend fixture against Cremonese, before leading Juventus into a crucial phase of the season that includes league clashes with Fiorentina and Inter Milan, as well as the decisive Champions League group-stage fixtures.
A coach on redemption mode
Spalletti’s arrival comes at a crucial time in Juventus’ transition phase. After his successful spell with Napoli and his mixed tenure as Italy coach, the 66-year-old now faces the challenge of reviving a club desperate to return to domestic dominance and European relevance.
His tactical blueprint, based on structured pressing and high-tempo build-up play, could help rejuvenate a side that has struggled for creativity and attacking cohesion this season. Moreover, Spalletti’s experience managing high-pressure environments, from Roma to Inter, equips him well for the expectations in Turin.
The coach’s time with the Azzurri ended prematurely, but this Juventus chapter offers him a chance to redeem his reputation on the grandest domestic stage. His appointment is also being viewed as a statement of ambition by Juventus’ new management, who believe Spalletti’s presence can stabilise the club after years of managerial turnover.
If Juventus secure a top-four finish this season, Spalletti’s contract will automatically extend by one year, a clear incentive tied to the club’s European ambitions. For Spalletti, this represents not just a new job, but a chance to cement his legacy as one of Italy’s most enduring managerial figures.
