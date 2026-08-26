Juventus: Adin Licina digs his heels in, the truth about Napoli

According to Tuttosport, Napoli are interested in Licina. Napoli sporting director and former Juventus man Giovanni Manna is a big admirer of his profile, and it remains to be seen whether the club will make a move before the end of the transfer window. Licina made eight Serie C appearances for Juventus Under 23 last year and scored one goal. He wants to play, and he wants to do it at a high level.



