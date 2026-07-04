Jurgen Klopp 'the best solution' for Germany but legend warns DFB must learn from World Cup failure

Nagelsmann officially vacated his position just days after the catastrophic 4-3 shootout defeat against Paraguay that knocked them out of the competition. While the 38-year-old initially expressed a desire to stay, he eventually succumbed to the mounting pressure from both the federation hierarchy and the public.

Matthaus was critical of how the situation was handled, suggesting the DFB lacked the courage to make a decisive move themselves. "You have to make hard decisions at the DFB, ones that sometimes hurt. There is an attempt to always sugarcoat everything," he said.

"Nagelsmann has now resigned after he didn't want to resign three days ago. I assume that pressure was built up - not only from the DFB side, but also from the public. But you can also just say that some things didn't work, even if Nagelsmann is obviously not the only one to blame."