Jurgen Klopp to retire?! Departing Liverpool boss hints he could call time on management career as he vows never to take charge of another club in England

Jurgen Klopp to retire?! Departing Liverpool boss hints he could call time on management career as he vows never to take charge of another club in EnglandChris BurtonGettyLiverpoolJuergen KloppPremier LeagueJurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool and has vowed not to work for another team in England, but the German cannot confirm retirement plans just yet.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGerman will leave Anfield in the summerSpent almost nine years on MerseysideUnsure what the future holds for him