Jurgen Klopp won't be at Red Bull forever! Bayern Munich chief convinced ex-Liverpool coach will be back on the touchline
Hoeness believes Klopp will make a return to management
Klopp has been Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer for nearly a year, a role that takes him far from the touchline and closer to strategic executive duties. Yet Hoeness believes the fit is temporary. “I could never imagine him as an official travelling around the country, to New York, looking after the various teams,” he said on the OMR podcast. “And I don’t think that will be a good model in the long run. I also don’t think he’ll do that forever, I can’t imagine it.”
For Hoeness, Klopp’s identity is tied to coaching. He recalled how Bayern themselves considered appointing Klopp in 2008 after his departure from Mainz. Instead, they opted for Jurgen Klinsmann. It is a memory that still shapes Hoeness’s admiration for the coach he never signed.
Klopp’s role as Red Bull's Global Soccer Head
If Hoeness sees Klopp as a coach above all else, Klopp’s current role represents a marked departure. When he stepped down from Liverpool after nearly 25 years on the touchline, his decision surprised many. Instead of seeking another dugout, he started with Red Bull in January.
The job removes him from matchdays, tactics boards and training pitches. Instead, Klopp oversees the long-term direction of a multi-club network including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls and clubs across Brazil and the United States. His responsibilities include supporting sporting directors, shaping Red Bull’s philosophy, strengthening worldwide scouting systems and mentoring coaches.
Klopp himself has been vocal about embracing the change. “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” he said when the role was confirmed. “The role may have changed but my passion for soccer and the people who make the game what it is has not.”
He said his mission is to “develop football” across the entire Red Bull ecosystem. “Somebody has to take care of that. Helping football and being successful with Red Bull in the long term is super appealing to me,” Klopp added.
Klopp responds to managerial return rumours
Klopp’s name never disappears from managerial shortlists and the speculation accelerated through 2025. The loudest whispers link him back to Liverpool, where his successor Arne Slot is under increasing pressure amid poor results. Some bookmakers have already made Klopp the favourite to replace him should the club make a change.
Beyond Liverpool, Klopp has been repeatedly mentioned in connection with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Roma, Al-Ittihad and even a future return to the Bundesliga. The biggest rumour surrounds the German national team, where he reportedly has an exit clause allowing him to leave Red Bull should the DFB make an offer.
Klopp has addressed these rumours directly and with typical clarity. “I love what I do right now,” he said. “I don’t miss coaching; I don’t miss standing in the rain for three hours; I don’t miss doing 10–12 interviews a week.”
On coaching in England again, he was even more direct: “I said I will never coach another team in England. So that means if then it's Liverpool, yeah - theoretically it’s possible.”
He has repeatedly urged people to ignore claims about an imminent return. “If you come across any rumours suggesting that I will take a coaching job in the next few years, it’s bull.”
But despite his words, much of the football world remains unconvinced that Klopp’s coaching chapter is over.
Will Klopp return to the touchline?
Hoeness’ argument is simple as he claims Klopp’s energy, presence and charisma belong in the dugout. “I have always admired Jurgen Klopp as a coach who is on the pitch, who develops a team, who moves a team forward with his personality. I see Jürgen Klopp on the pitch and nowhere else,” he said.
To him, Klopp’s current role is a pause, not a destination. And in truth, even Klopp himself has not closed the door. “I could make the decision in a few years, I don’t know… I can just see what the future brings.”
Hoeness may not speak for Klopp. Yet his prediction resonates because it is rooted in an undeniable truth, football feels different when Klopp is on the touchline. And whether it happens in one year or five, few believe his final game as a manager has already been played.
