Getty Images
'Everyone's on a high!' - Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha reacts as Jurgen Klopp takes over Germany national team
Klopp ushers in a new Germany era
Klopp has officially been appointed as the new head coach of the Germany national team, sparking widespread excitement across the footballing landscape. The legendary manager takes the reins as Die Mannschaft look to usher in a successful new era.
The 59-year-old's arrival is naturally generating plenty of discussion, particularly at Dortmund, where he established his global managerial reputation by winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012. Klopp is preparing to make his highly anticipated return to the touchline, and the prospect of playing under his guidance has left many German internationals incredibly motivated for the upcoming fixtures.
- Getty Images Sport
'Everyone's on a high'
Nmecha made his feelings clear when asked about the prospect of working under the legendary German coach. He believes the entire squad shares his enthusiasm for the new era.
"Yeah. I think everyone's on a high," Nmecha admitted. "Everyone's really looking forward to working with him, with the coach. That would obviously be an amazing experience and something I'm looking forward to."
Meeting the new boss
Despite the widespread excitement, Nmecha admitted he has not yet had a formal introduction to the new national team manager. The 25-year-old is patiently waiting for his chance to connect with Klopp.
"I don't know him personally, no," Nmecha confessed when asked if they had crossed paths. When asked whether he had asked his teammates at Dortmund about Klopp, he said: "Not yet. I've only been here a few days. I haven't really had the chance yet, but I will. Yeah, of course."
- Getty Images
A demanding start in September
Klopp will officially open his reign as Germany boss on September 24 in a tough UEFA Nations League clash against the Netherlands. That international break will feature four intense matches, with fixtures against Serbia and Greece also on the immediate horizon.
Following those initial tests, Klopp will quickly shift his focus to securing Euro 2028 qualification. That crucial campaign will get under way in March 2027, with the qualifying draw set to take place in Belfast on December 6.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting