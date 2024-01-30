'Jurgen Klopp could work for Bayern' - Manuel Neuer welcomes prospect of 'tactically astute' Liverpool boss taking the top job at Allianz Arena

Chris Burton
Jurgen Klopp Bayern MunichGetty/GOAL
Juergen KloppLiverpoolBayern MunichPremier LeagueManuel NeuerBundesliga

Jurgen Klopp at Bayern Munich “could work”, says Manuel Neuer, with the German coach preparing to sever ties with Liverpool in 2024.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • German coach preparing to leave Anfield
  • Plans to take a break from management
  • May be tempted back to his homeland

Editors' Picks