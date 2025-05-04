Cesc Fabregas Jurgen Klopp GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Jurgen Klopp to link up with Cesc Fabregas? Ex-Liverpool boss wants Como manager to take RB Leipzig job as Red Bull role becomes more hands-on

C. FabregasJ. KloppRB LeipzigComoTransfersSerie ABundesligaLiverpool

Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants Cesc Fabregas to take the reins at RB Leipzig as the former Liverpool manager's Red Bull role becomes more hands-on.

  • Klopp took up his role at Red Bull last summer
  • Has held talks with Fabregas about moving to Leipzig
  • Fabregas might end up staying at Como
