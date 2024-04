Julian Nagelsmann backed for Bayern Munich return as ex-CEO Oliver Kahn admits he handled manager's shock 2023 sacking 'very badly' Bayern MunichJulian NagelsmannGermanyTransfersChampions LeagueBundesliga

Oliver Kahn has backed Julian Nagelsmann to succeed Thomas Tuchel at Bayern and admitted that he handled the manager's sacking in 2023 "very badly".