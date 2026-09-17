Julian Alvarez set to split with long-term agent following Atletico Madrid rift and Barcelona transfer chaos

The fallout from the protracted transfer saga involving Alvarez is starting to manifest in significant changes behind the scenes. According to reports from Onda Cero, the Argentine international is seriously considering parting ways with his long-term agent, Fernando Hidalgo. Hidalgo has represented the forward throughout his entire career, but the recent friction between the player, Atletico Madrid, and potential suitors Barcelona has reportedly broken the bond of trust between the two parties.

Alvarez is said to have already held preliminary talks with The Elegant Game, an agency run by former Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore. The agency already represents Alvarez's close friend and international teammate Enzo Fernandez, which could provide a comfortable transition for the striker.