This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Jude Bellingham signs for Burnley! Real Madrid & England star tricked into signing ’10-year deal’ with Championship side along with brother Jobe J. Bellingham Real Madrid J. Bellingham LaLiga Sunderland Championship Burnley England Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham has been hilariously tricked into signing a '10-year deal' with Burnley, along with his brother Jobe. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Jude spends Christmas in England with family

Went to Ewood Park to support his brother Jobe

Was tricked by a fan to 'sign' for Burnley Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱