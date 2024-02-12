Jude Bellingham going global! Real Madrid star pictured doing iconic celebration in Super Bowl LVIII commercial as Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce help Kansas City Chiefs to thrilling win
Jude Bellingham's stardom has steadily risen since his move to Real Madrid, and his famous celebration reached the USA during Sunday's Super Bowl.
- Bellingham in Super Bowl commercial
- Appeared in Champions League promo
- KC Chiefs win 25-22 against the 49ers