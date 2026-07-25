Jude Bellingham told to put 'anger' from World Cup to good use at Real Madrid and join Kylian Mbappe as true leader under Jose Mourinho

Bellingham's World Cup form went a long way to justifying Petit's assessment, with the midfielder finishing the tournament as the competition's top-scoring midfielder on seven goals — a tally no midfielder had ever previously reached at a single World Cup. It took his overall World Cup tally to eight goals across two tournaments, behind only Harry Kane (14) and Gary Lineker (10) among Englishmen in the competition's history.

Speaking to Mr Gamble, France and Premier League legend Petit praised the intensity Bellingham showed throughout the World Cup, pointing to the scrutiny he faced beforehand as added motivation. "This is the way I want to see Bellingham on the pitch, with this anger and ambition. He played like a lion; he had great leadership on the pitch and off it," Petit said. "I think the pressure was so high. Don't forget that a couple of months ago some people were saying that he didn't deserve to be with the national team during the World Cup. So he had something to prove too."

Petit believes that version of Bellingham is exactly what Real Madrid supporters want to see going forward, with Mourinho expected to demand it directly. "If I'm a Madrid fan, I'm thinking, Hey Bellingham, hey Mbappe, this is the way we want you to play for us. They have huge expectations for next season. Jose Mourinho, the way he links with players, he will probably have a private conversation with Bellingham and Mbappe saying, Guys, listen, this is what I'm expecting from you. Get on the pitch and be our leaders."