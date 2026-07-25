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Jude Bellingham told to put 'anger' from World Cup to good use at Real Madrid and join Kylian Mbappe as true leader under Jose Mourinho
Petit wants to see Bellingham's World Cup fire continue
Bellingham's World Cup form went a long way to justifying Petit's assessment, with the midfielder finishing the tournament as the competition's top-scoring midfielder on seven goals — a tally no midfielder had ever previously reached at a single World Cup. It took his overall World Cup tally to eight goals across two tournaments, behind only Harry Kane (14) and Gary Lineker (10) among Englishmen in the competition's history.
Speaking to Mr Gamble, France and Premier League legend Petit praised the intensity Bellingham showed throughout the World Cup, pointing to the scrutiny he faced beforehand as added motivation. "This is the way I want to see Bellingham on the pitch, with this anger and ambition. He played like a lion; he had great leadership on the pitch and off it," Petit said. "I think the pressure was so high. Don't forget that a couple of months ago some people were saying that he didn't deserve to be with the national team during the World Cup. So he had something to prove too."
Petit believes that version of Bellingham is exactly what Real Madrid supporters want to see going forward, with Mourinho expected to demand it directly. "If I'm a Madrid fan, I'm thinking, Hey Bellingham, hey Mbappe, this is the way we want you to play for us. They have huge expectations for next season. Jose Mourinho, the way he links with players, he will probably have a private conversation with Bellingham and Mbappe saying, Guys, listen, this is what I'm expecting from you. Get on the pitch and be our leaders."
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Mbappe's World Cup raises expectations at the Bernabeu
Petit was equally effusive about Mbappe's tournament, suggesting the France captain rediscovered the humility that defined the early years of his career. "Kylian Mbappe has changed. He's been a leader on the pitch. He's been great, to be honest. Even his communication was great. We saw the same Mbappé that started his career: very humble, close to his teammates and the manager," he said.
With Mbappe finishing as the tournament's top scorer with ten goals, Petit warned that pressure on him will only grow once he returns to Madrid.
"I think he had a great World Cup. On top of it, he scored ten goals, but it will be another pressure for him when he comes back to Madrid because the fans over there saw what he did with the national team, so they expect him to act as a leader," Petit said, framing leadership as a responsibility that comes with wearing the Real Madrid shirt. "He has to take the leadership of this team on and off the pitch at Real Madrid. This is what the greatest players in Madrid's history have done, Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, but before that, there were so many players who were leaders on and off the pitch. And I think this is what the Madrid fans expect from him now."
Mourinho urged to build a team
Turning to the bigger picture at the club, Petit argued that Mourinho's priority must be reshaping Real Madrid into a genuine collective unit rather than a side dependent on individual brilliance. "Something has to be rebuilt in Madrid. It started with the manager in the dressing room but also with the players on the pitch. You cannot rely all the time on the brilliance of Mbappé or Vinícius; they have to stop that," he said.
He pointed to Spain and PSG as recent examples of what success built on team unity looks like, rather than individual quality alone. "Spain and PSG have sent strong messages over the last two seasons that the team matters. It's not based on the individual; it's about the team's unity. You can have the best players in some positions, but it doesn't mean you're going to win the games and the competition."
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Petit expects pressure on Florentino Perez over transfers
Petit closed by suggesting Mourinho will look to influence Madrid's transfer strategy directly, targeting reinforcements he views as essential to the rebuild. "Mourinho wants to get strong and reliable players, and I'm pretty sure he's putting pressure on Florentino to spend the money wisely," he said.
With the transfer window still open, Petit believes the club's willingness to back their manager in the market will ultimately determine how far Real Madrid can go next season. "I know some big players are targets. If they can do that, it could be a very good season for Mourinho and for Madrid."
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