This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/YouTube Inside Jude Bellingham’s £5.5m mansion! Home gym, swimming pool, private theatre & Real Madrid legends Cristiano Ronaldo & Toni Kroos as neighbours J. Bellingham Real Madrid England LaLiga Jude Bellingham has given fans a glimpse of his £5.5m ($7m) Madrid mansion, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos reported to be among his neighbours. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Moved to Spain in summer of 2023

Settled quickly off the field with aid of family

Flourished on it to become a superstar Article continues below