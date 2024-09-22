This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Piece of s***' - Jude Bellingham caught launching furious rant at referee after being booked during Real Madrid’s win over Espanyol J. Bellingham Real Madrid Real Madrid vs Espanyol Espanyol LaLiga Jude Bellingham has been caught launching a rant towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero after being booked in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Espanyol. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bellingham launches furious rant at referee

Calls referee Munuera Montero a 'piece of shit'

Incident took place after Bellingham given a yellow Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below