Jude Bellingham told he's 'arrogant' ahead of Euro 2024 as England legend Alan Shearer shares disbelief at how 'phenomenal' midfielder has dealt with Real Madrid pressure
Jude Bellingham has been labelled "arrogant" but in a "good way" by Alan Shearer who has been amazed by his form at Real Madrid.
- Bellingham had sensational debut season at Real Madrid
- One of the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or
- Shearer impressed with his skills both on and off the pitch